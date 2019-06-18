Trump threatens to deport millions beginning next week

FILE - In this Thursday, June 13, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in Washington. In a tweet late Monday, June 17, 2019, Trump said that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will begin removing millions of people who are in the country illegally. AP Photo

President Donald Trump is threatening to remove millions of people in the country illegally.

In a late-night tweet Monday, Trump says U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will begin the removal process next week. He tells his Twitter followers, "They will be removed as fast as they come in."

An administration official says the effort will focus on people who have been issued final deportation orders by federal judges but remain at large in the country.

Trump has threatened a series of increasingly drastic actions as he tries to stem the flow of Central American migrants crossing the southern border, which has risen dramatically on his watch.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Immigration is expected to be a central issue of Trump's 2020 reelection campaign, which officially launches Tuesday.