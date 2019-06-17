Top prosecutors take over probe of German politician slaying

FILE-In this June 13, 2019 file photo a picture of Walter Luebcke stands behind his coffin during the funeral service in Kassel, Germany. German authorities say they have arrested a 45-year-old man in connection with their investigation into the slaying of a regional official from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party. Swen Pfoertner

German authorities say federal prosecutors are taking charge of the investigation into the killing of a regional official from Chancellor Angela Merkel's party.

Public broadcaster SWR reported Monday that investigators suspect a political motive in the fatal shooting of 65-year-old Walter Luebcke at his home near Kassel earlier this month.

German news agency dpa reported that a 45-year-old suspect arrested Saturday is believed to have ties to far-right extremists.

Luebcke, a member of the Christian Democratic Union party, ran the Kassel area regional administration in central Germany. He had publicly supported Merkel's welcoming stance toward refugees in recent years.

Several hundred people attended Luebcke's funeral on Saturday.