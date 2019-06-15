The Latest: 1 dead, 2 wounded in California Costco shooting

The Latest on a shooting inside a Southern California Costco store (all times local):

10:30 p.m.

Police say a shooting inside a Southern California Costco store has killed one person and wounded two others and the suspect is in custody.

The shooter opened fire Friday night at the store in Corona, about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lt. Jeff Edwards says the gunman was arguing with someone when he pulled a gun and killed the man. Two other people were wounded.

Witnesses described terror and chaos as several shots rang out. Shoppers and employees hid in a refrigerated room or stampeded outside.

Police say the alleged gunman was taken into custody, claimed to be injured and was taken to a hospital.

The conditions of the wounded weren't immediately released.

___

9:04 p.m.

Witnesses say a shooting at a Costco store southeast of Los Angeles sparked a stampede and left several people injured.

Police swarmed the Costco Friday night and several ambulances were also parked outside the store in the city of Corona, about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles.

Witnesses told KCAL-TV that a man with a Mohawk haircut was arguing with a woman with a child inside the store when about eight shots rang out.

One witness says shoppers began stampeding toward exits and he saw three people on stretchers who appeared to have minor injuries.

It's unclear whether any of the injured were shot.

KCAL-TV reported more than 100 people were outside the store. Video also showed a police officer with a gun at the ready checking parked cars.