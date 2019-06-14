Probation ends for former Alabama gov. convicted of bribery

FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2017, file photo, former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman speaks to the media in Atlanta,. A judge has ended probation for former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman, who went to federal prison in a bribery scheme. Siegelman served about six years in prison before his release in 2017. AP Photo

A judge has ended probation for former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman, who went to federal prison in a bribery scheme.

WSFA-TV reports that a federal judge this week agreed with an officer's report recommending that probation end for the 73-year-old Democrat.

A federal jury convicted Siegelman in 2006. Prosecutors said he gave a seat on a state regulatory board to HealthSouth founder Richard Scrushy, and that in exchange Scrushy donated $500,000 to Siegelman's signature political issue, a 1999 campaign to establish a state lottery.

Siegelman served about six years in prison before his release in 2017.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The probation was supposed to end next year, but a probation officer determined the former governor had complied with all the rules.

Siegelman shared the judge's order on social media.