Man says he abused 16 to 18, now wants identity shielded

A man who admitted to victimizing 16 to 18 people is seeking to keep his name and any other identifying information from being made public.

The man made the admission to a grand jury investigating child sex abuse in 2018. But a judge said he could not be charged because the cases were too old.

The same judge also said, though, that the grand jury's report could be made public. The man is appealing that decision.

Details of the 2018 investigation were disclosed this week when the state Supreme Court unsealed filings in the case — with any information that could identify the man blacked out. It is hearing the appeal.

The grand jury case was conducted in Franklin County, on the Maryland border.