How Britain’s Conservatives will choose their next leader

FILE - In this June 4, 2019 file photo, the red carpet is rolled out outside 10 Downing Streets before the arrival of President Donald Trump in central London. Britain’s Conservative Party is holding a contest to replace Prime Minister Theresa May, who stepped down from the party helm last week after failing to deliver Brexit. The contenders have until Monday, June 10, 2019, to submit nomination papers. AP Photo

Britain's Conservative Party is holding a contest to replace Prime Minister Theresa May, who stepped down from the party helm last week after failing to deliver Brexit.

The field of 10 candidates will be winnowed down in a series of knockout rounds before a head-to-head showdown between the top two finishers.

Here's a look at how the contest will unfold:

THURSDAY, JUNE 13:

The 313 Conservative lawmakers vote by secret ballot in the first elimination round. The list of 10 candidates includes former London Mayor Boris Johnson, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, Environment Secretary Michael Gove and Home Secretary Sajid Javid.

Any candidates who get less than 17 votes leaves the race; if all meet the threshold, the lowest-scoring candidate is eliminated.

TUESDAY, JUNE 18:

Lawmakers hold a second round of votes, with the last-placed contender — or any who fail to secure 33 votes — dropping out.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19 AND THURSDAY, JUNE 20:

Further rounds are held if needed, with the last-placed candidate eliminated each time until only two remain. The final two candidates are put to a postal vote of the full party membership across the country — about 160,000 people.

WEEK OF JULY 22:

The winner is announced. The new party leader will also become U.K. prime minister.