US judge: Construction on Obama center should proceed

FILE - In this May 3, 2017 file photo, former President Barack Obama speaks at a community event on the Presidential Center at the South Shore Cultural Center in Chicago. A federal judge in Chicago says he'll dismiss a lawsuit brought by a parks advocacy group that is trying to stop Barack Obama's presidential center from being built. U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey said there should be no delay in constructing the $500 million center after hearing arguments in court on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. He said a written ruling will follow later Tuesday.. AP Photo

Plans to build Barack Obama's $500 million presidential center in a lakefront Chicago park can move forward, a federal judge said Tuesday, adding that a written ruling dismissing a park advocacy group's lawsuit would follow.

After hearing oral arguments, U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey said there should be "no delay in construction."

The state-of-the-art center — to include a recording studio, classroom space and public library branch — was supposed to open in 2021 in Jackson Park. It's located along Lake Michigan and close to where the former president started his political career and later lived with his family.

But the lawsuit and a federal review have delayed plans.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Protect Our Parks argued the city illegally transferred land for a park to The Obama Foundation, a private entity overseeing construction of the center. City lawyers accused the group of exaggerating potential environmental problems, misreading the law and misrepresenting how the approval works.

In court, city attorneys said the center would serve a wide public interest, from plans to maintain park grounds to jobs and other development. City attorneys did not comment outside court.

An attorney for the parks organization said they plan to appeal.