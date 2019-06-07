Venezuelan leader Cabello in Cuba on unannounced trip

FILE - In this April 2, 2019 file photo, Diosdado Cabello, Venezuela's socialist party boss and president of the National Constituent Assembly attends a session in Caracas, Venezuela. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez said Friday, June 7, that he met with Cabello, who took an unannounced trip to the island. Cabello arrived in Cuba a day prior for what local media called discussions about the left-wing Sao Paulo forum in Caracas next month. AP Photo

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez said Friday that he met with Venezuelan socialist party boss Diosdado Cabello, who took an unannounced trip to the island.

Cabello arrived in Cuba a day prior for what local media called discussions about the left-wing Sao Paulo forum in Caracas next month. One of Cabello's first meetings was with Rodríguez, who tweeted that the two ministers "discussed themes of international interest." He provided no further details.

Rodríguez is expected to be in Toronto later Friday for a meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Freeland said they will "discuss the role that Cuba can play in a peaceful resolution to the crisis in Venezuela."

She said Wednesday that Rodríguez would be flying to Canada to follow up on previous talks focused on the South American country's "economic, political and humanitarian crisis."

Meanwhile, mediators from Norway's government were in Caracas on Friday for closed-door meetings between the Venezuelan government and opposition, according to two people familiar with the visit who requested anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss the trip.

Norway has hosted two rounds of exploratory talks.