Nation & World
Firebombs set off near 2 Hong Kong police stations
Authorities in Hong Kong are investigating apparent firebomb attacks outside the police headquarters and a police station.
Police say a man threw an ignited glass bottle toward a police vehicle Friday morning before fleeing in a car. The bottle landed next to the vehicle, which was outside police headquarters.
Hong Kong media reported that a second firebomb went off in the afternoon near a police station elsewhere in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.
No one was reported injured in either incident.
The attacks come as police brace for what is expected to be a major protest on Sunday against proposed changes to Hong Kong's extradition law that would allow some suspects to be sent to mainland China to face charges.
Comments