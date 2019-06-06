Lawyer: Ukrainian oligarch like to extradited to US in July

A lawyer for a Ukrainian oligarch who has business ties to President Donald Trump's ex-campaign manager and is charged in an international bribery case in Chicago says his client faces likely extradition to the U.S. in July.

Chicago-based attorney Dan Webb filed a letter with the information Thursday in federal court in Chicago, where Dymitro Firtash is accused of a conspiracy to pay bribes in India. Government filings say Firtash had business connections to Paul Manafort.

Firtash was freed on bail after his arrest in Austria in 2014. His extradition has been on hold since. Webb says the expectation is that Austria will soon reject Firtash's last bid to halt extradition.

Firtash denies wrongdoing. Webb wants the U.S. court to toss the charges, including on grounds it doesn't have jurisdiction.