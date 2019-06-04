In racial campground gun case, white woman faces misdemeanor

This booking photo released by the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Department shows Ruby Nell Howell, who faces a faces a misdemeanor charge of “threatening exhibition of a weapon," after she allegedly brandished a handgun while telling an African American couple to leave a campground. The Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department says the 70-year-old Howell, of Starkville, turned herself in Tuesday, June 4, 2019, and was released on bond. (Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Department via AP) AP

A white Mississippi woman accused of brandishing a handgun at an African American couple while telling them to leave a campground faces a misdemeanor charge.

The Oktibbeha (awk-TIB'-ih-hah) County Sheriff's Department says 70-year-old Ruby Nell Howell of Starkville turned herself in Tuesday and was released on bond. A sheriff's department news release says Howell faces a misdemeanor charge of "threatening exhibition of a weapon." She has a June 25 hearing date at Oktibbeha County Justice Court.

The charge follows last month's widely shared video of a woman in a Kampgrounds of America shirt holding a gun as she tells the couple to leave because they had no reservation.

KOA said last week that the woman had been fired.

Contact information for her and her attorney was not immediately available.