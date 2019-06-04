10 Things to Know for Today

Security officials stand guard in front of Tiananmen Gate next to Tiananmen Square in Beijing, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Chinese authorities stepped up security Tuesday around Tiananmen Square in central Beijing, a reminder of the government's attempts to quash any memories of a bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protests 30 years ago. AP Photo

1. TRUMP TALKS BUSINESS, FACES MASS PROTEST

The president tells outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May that she should "stick around" so that the U.S. and Britain can do a trade deal while thousands are expected on London streets to protest his visit and policies.

2. WHAT WAS THE ROLE OF BLACK TROOPS ON D-DAY

Portrayals of the massive assault on Normandy 75 years ago often depict an all-white host of invaders, but in fact it also included about 2,000 African Americans troops.

3. BEIJING REBUKES POMPEO FOR CRITICAL COMMENTS

China says the U.S. secretary of state's remarks on the 30th anniversary of its bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Tiananmen Square smear its policies and grossly intervene in its affairs.

4. KIM JONG UN'S SISTER SPOTTED AT PUBLIC EVENT

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful younger sister of the North Korean leader, attends a mass games performance in Pyongyang — the first time she's been seen in public in more than 50 days.

5. PROGRESSIVES EXPRESS 'DEEP DISAPPOINTMENT'

The groups are frustrated with House Democrats' failure to start impeachment proceedings against Trump and are calling on Speaker Nancy Pelosi to act, AP learns.

6. STREETS EMPTY IN SUDAN'S CAPITAL AFTER DEADLY ARMY CRACKDOWN

The calm comes a day after a pro-democracy sit-in was violently overrun by the country's ruling military authorities, who say they want to stage early elections.

7. WHO ARE AT RISK OF UNDERCOUNT IN 2020 CENSUS

A think tank says up to 4 million people living in the U.S. could be undercounted, with blacks, Hispanics and children younger than 5 most likely to being overlooked.

8. SENATE REPORT REVEALS NEARLY 400 TROUBLED NURSING HOMES

The federal government has been keeping secret the names of hundreds of nursing homes that had serious ongoing health or safety problems.

9. EID BEGINS AS RAMADAN ENDS

Muslims around the Middle East and beyond are celebrating the start of the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr, a time for family and festivities.

10. BLUES BOUNCE BACK TO TIE STANLEY CUP FINAL

Ryan O'Reilly scores twice, including the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, and St. Louis beats Boston 4-2 to even the series at two games apiece.