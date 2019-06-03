Czechs, Slovaks irked by Russian revisions on 1968 invasion

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 1968 file photo, a Soviet tank and armored personnel carrier move into downtown Prague as part of the occupation of the Czech capital and other parts of the country by troops of Russia, Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria and East Germany. The Czech and Slovak governments have criticized what they see as historical revisionism by Russia about the 1968 Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia. The Czech Foreign Ministry said Monday, June 3, 2019 a proposed amendment to Russia’s law on veterans states troops participated in the invasion to suppress “an attempted coup” and to stabilize the political situation. (AP Photo, file) AP

The Czech and Slovak governments have criticized what they see as historical revisionism by Russia about the 1968 Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia.

The Czech Foreign Ministry said Monday proposed amendments to Russia's veterans law states Soviet troops participated in the invasion to suppress "an attempted coup" and to stabilize the political situation in Czechoslovakia.

Warsaw Pact troops invaded Czechoslovakia in August 1968 to crush political reforms and anti-Communist protests during the era known as the Prague Spring.

The Foreign Ministry says the invasion violated international law and was opposed by most Czechoslovak leaders and a majority of citizens.

Slovakia's prime minister, Peter Pellegrini, is preparing for a trip to Russia and said the proposed legal revisions "do not contribute to the mutual trust and good cooperation between the nations."