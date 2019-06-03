The Latest: Signs of shooting remain at building complex

Del. Kelly Fowler holds her daughter Sophie, 6, in front of the row of crosses at the memorial located by Building 11 of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Virginia Beach, Va. Twelve crosses were placed at the memorial to honor the 12 victims of the mass shooting that took place at the center several days earlier. Sarah Holm

The Latest on the deadly shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach (all times local):

9:55 a.m.

Signs of the shooting that killed 12 people can still be seen Monday morning at a complex of government buildings in Virginia Beach.

At one entrance to the municipal center stands a makeshift memorial made up of bouquets, flags, teddy bears and crosses bearing the names of the shooting's victims. A small group of city employees were crying and hugging each other as they left flowers by one of the crosses.

Volunteers with comfort dogs were on hand.

A section of the compound is still blocked off by law enforcement vehicles and FBI personnel could be seen walking around.

Authorities say 12 people were killed and several others wounded when DeWayne Craddock opened fire inside the municipal building Friday afternoon. Craddock was an engineer with the city's utilities department and was killed during a gunbattle with police.

___

8:30 a.m.

A city official in Virginia Beach says the resignation email the gunman sent hours before the shooting at a municipal building was brief, unremarkable and didn't contain anything that foreshadowed the upcoming violence that would kill 12 people.

City Communications Director Julie Hill says the resignation letter is now part of the investigation and must be cleared by detectives for public release.

Officials have given no indication why 40-year-old Craddock notified a superior of his intention to leave his job. City Manager Dave Hansen says he was an employee "in good standing."