Ex-Roger Stone aide testifies before federal grand jury

Andrew Miller, a witness who fought testifying to the grand jury in the Roger Stone part of the Russia investigation, right, arrives with his attorney Paul Kamenar, left, at federal court in Washington, Friday, May 31, 2019. AP Photo

A former aide to Trump confidant Roger Stone testified before a grand jury after a months-long legal battle with special counsel Robert Mueller.

Andrew Miller answered questions for about two hours Friday in Washington.

Prosecutors sought Miller's testimony as they built a criminal case against Stone, but he fought a subpoena for nearly a year. An appeals court rejected his challenge of Mueller's legal authority and another judge denied his efforts to avoid testifying.

Miller's lawyer says the questioning centered on what Miller knew about Stone's connections to WikiLeaks and its founder Julian Assange.

Stone was charged earlier this year with obstruction, lying to Congress and witness tampering. He's pleaded not guilty.

Mueller officially concluded his Russia investigation in March, but his office handed off several cases to other federal prosecutors.