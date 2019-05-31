The Latest: Trump declares emergency for Arkansas flooding

Traffic moves over the I-540 bridge as the Arkansas River floods along Adams Street Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Van Buren, Ark. AP Photo

The Latest on flooding in the United States (all times local):

9:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump has declared an emergency in Arkansas, which has been hit by historic flooding.

The White House said late Thursday night that Trump approved the emergency disaster declaration requested by the state, where hundreds of homes and thousands of acres of farmland have been affected by flooding along the Arkansas River. Trump's declaration allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide assistance for emergency protective measures in Arkansas, Chicot, Conway, Crawford, Desha, Faulkner, Franklin, Jefferson, Johnson, Lincoln, Logan, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Sebastian, and Yell counties.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson earlier this week had requested the emergency declaration in response to the flooding.

___

6:10 a.m.

Officials say a levee along the Arkansas River has breached, prompting an evacuation of a rural area in the western part of the state.

The levee breached early Friday at Dardanelle, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock. Yell County officials had anticipated the breach and urged residents in the nearby Holla Bend area to evacuate Thursday.

Little Rock television station KATV reports that water was rushing through the levee Friday.

National Weather Service data showed a dip in the water level at Dardanelle, likely due to the breach. A flash flood warning was issued early Friday for the area, and forecasters said residents should be prepared for rapidly rising water.

The levee breached because of ongoing flooding along the Arkansas River, which began in Oklahoma.