Peru leader demands confidence vote on anti-corruption plan

In this photo provided by the Peruvian government press office, Peru's President Martin Vizcarra, speaks in front of his cabinet, during a national message at the government palace in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, May 29, 2019. In a move of political maneuvering, Vizcarra has placed congress, which is controlled by the opposition, on the verge of being dissolved. Andres Valle

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra is calling on the nation's congress to usher through five reforms aimed at quashing endemic corruption through a vote of confidence.

If legislators reject the bid, the president would have the right to dissolve congress.

Vizcarra called for the vote in an address to the nation Wednesday night. He has been battling with the legislature since his rise to the presidency following former leader Pedro Pablo Kuczynski's resignation.

Peru's congress is dominated by the party of opposition leader Keiko Fujimori, who is currently behind bars as prosecutors investigate money laundering charges.

Vizcarra's proposed reforms are aimed at preventing corruption by curtailing special privileges and barring those convicted from running for office. Congress has already moved to reject one of the five proposals.