Syrian activists: At least 14 killed in rebel stronghold

This photo provided by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows Civil Defense workers inspecting a damaged building after an airstrike by Syrian government forces, in the town of Ariha, in the northwestern province of Idlib, Syria, Monday, May 27, 2019. Syria's White Helmets say at least six people were killed and 10 remain under rubble following government air raids on a town in the rebel's last stronghold. (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP) AP

Syrian activists and rescuers say government warplanes and artillery have pounded the last rebel stronghold in the country, killing at least 14 people by midday.

Wednesday's attacks mark a month since government forces escalated their offensive on the rebel stronghold in northwestern Syria, home to 3 million people. The U.N. has warned its humanitarian operations in the region are at risk.

Rescuers say they struggled to respond to the intense bombing that began before dawn. Civil defense volunteers, known as White Helmets, said at least 15 were killed in Baraa, Serja and Habeet villages in southern Idlib.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and activist-operated Baladi News agency reported 14 killed.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Syrian state media said one woman was killed in government-held northern Hama province after rebel shelling of the area.