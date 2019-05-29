Nigerian president Buhari sworn in for 2nd term

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has been sworn in for a second four-year term in Africa's most populous country.

The low-key ceremony is taking place on Wednesday in the capital, Abuja, while newly elected governors are being sworn into office in state capitals.

Concern about extremist attacks, however, have prompted authorities in Buhari's home state of Katsina in the north to cancel the inauguration of its governor.

The 76-year-old Buhari won February's election despite frustration with what many people have called a slow, insufficient approach to tackling corruption, insecurity and the economy.

During his first term, Buhari faced serious questions about his health. He spent more than 150 days outside the country for unspecified medical treatment.