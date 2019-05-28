The Latest: Ocasio-Cortez responds after offensive video

The Latest on a California team apologizing for offensive video showing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (all times local):

6:20 p.m.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says words matter and she's gotten death threats after hateful messages about her have aired.

The New York Democrat tweeted Tuesday after a minor league baseball team in California aired a Memorial Day video that lumped her image with those of Kim Jong Un and Fidel Castro.

The Fresno Bee says the Fresno Grizzlies apologized to Ocasio-Cortez for the scoreboard video that was broadcast during Monday night's doubleheader.

The video was called a Memorial Day tribute and featured patriotic images playing behind President Ronald Reagan's first inaugural speech. Toward the end, when Reagan mentions "enemies of freedom," the video shows images of Kim, Castro and Ocasio-Cortez.

The team says the slap was unintentional and says it failed to properly vet the video it found on YouTube.

10:33 a.m.

A minor league baseball team in California has apologized to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for a Memorial Day tribute video that lumped her image with those of Kim Jong Un and Fidel Castro.

The Fresno Bee reports Tuesday that the Fresno Grizzlies said the scoreboard video broadcast during Monday night's doubleheader was "supposed to be a moving tribute."

The video called a "Memorial Day Tribute - We Are Americans" is filled with patriotic-themed images playing behind excerpts from President Ronald Reagan's first inaugural speech.

Toward the end, as Reagan mentions "enemies of freedom," the video shows images of the North Korean leader, Ocasio-Cortez of New York, and the late Cuban leader.

The Triple-A minor-league team is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.