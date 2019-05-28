Seasoned diplomat appointed EU’s special envoy for Venezuela

The European Union says it has appointed former Uruguayan foreign minister and seasoned diplomat Enrique Iglesias as the bloc's special envoy for Venezuela.

Iglesias has been the head of the Inter-American Development Bank and SEGIB, a Madrid-based international organization representing Latin American countries, Spain and Portugal. He holds both Uruguayan and Spanish nationalities.

According to a statement on Tuesday, Iglesias was appointed by the EU foreign affairs chief, Federica Mogherini, "to contribute to a peaceful and democratic solution to the Venezuelan crisis and as a follow-up to discussions held in the context of the International Contact Group."

The group says that, rather than mediating, it works to set conditions for fair and transparent presidential elections and safe delivery of humanitarian aid. The ICG also supports ongoing talks between Nicolás Maduro's government and the opposition in Norway.