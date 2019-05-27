Afghan officials: 10 wounded in Kabul minibus bombing

Afghan officials say 10 people were wounded when a sticky bomb attached to a minibus carrying government workers detonated in the capital of Kabul.

Police spokesman Ferdus Faramarz says one of the wounded is in critical condition.

Arab Haidari, from the religious affairs ministry, says all the wounded are ministry's employees who were on their way to work when the explosion took place on Monday morning.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but both the Taliban and Islamic State militants regularly stage attacks in Kabul.

The bombing comes a day after gunmen shot and killed a prominent religious scholar, Mawlavi Shabir Ahmad Kamawi, in Kabul. Last week, a mosque bombing killed another religious scholar during the Friday prayers sermon, also in Kabul.