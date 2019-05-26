Syrian troops regain control of village they lost to rebels

This photo provided Tuesday, May 21, 2019 by the Syrian Civil Defense group known as the White Helmets, shows smoke rising after Syrian government forces targeted the town of al-Habeet, in Idlib province, Syria. Syrian activists and a rebel spokesman said Wednesday, May 22, 2019 that opposition fighters have recaptured Kfar Nabuda, a village at the edge of the last rebel stronghold in northwestern Syria. (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP) AP

Syrian state media say government forces have regained control of a northwestern village, just days after losing it to militants.

State TV says troops captured Kfar Nabudah on Sunday from militants, including members of al-Qaida-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group.

Government forces first captured Kfar Nabudah on May 8, then lost it on Wednesday. The village is located on the southwestern edge of Idlib, the last major rebel stronghold in the country.

The opposition's Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says Syrian government forces carried out scores of airstrikes, and used barrels bombs and artillery shells to retake the village.

The latest round of violence erupted late last month, wrecking a cease-fire brokered for the area by Russia and Turkey and raising fears of a wider government offensive.