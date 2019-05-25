Memorial service, burial in Bozeman for World War II soldier

The remains of a Montana man killed during World War II while working to evacuate soldiers from an island east of the Philippines are due to be buried Saturday with full military honors.

A memorial service for Army Pvt. William Boegli was planned followed by interment at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

Boegli died in 1944, at age 25, while evacuating soldiers on Angaur Island.

His remains were buried on the island and later moved to Fort McKinley in Manila, Philippines.

But the remains weren't identified until last year, after they were disinterred and their DNA compared to Boegli's relatives.