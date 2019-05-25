Sudanese protesters call for strike amid divisions with army

Sudan's protest leaders have set a date for next week's two-day general strike in a bid to press the ruling military council to transfer power to a civilian-led authority.

The Sudanese Professionals' Association, which spearheaded protests that led the army to oust President Omar al-Bashir last month, called for the nationwide strike to begin Tuesday.

A statement released Saturday asked people to go to work but abstain from any activity, then head to various marches and sit-ins across the country. The days of protest are set to culminate in mass rallies on Thursday.

Despite ending al-Bashir's 30-year reign, protesters have remained in the streets. They insist on "limited military representation" in a sovereign council, while the military wants to lead the body during an agreed-upon three-year transition.