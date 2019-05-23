10 Things to Know for Today

This still image taken from video provided by Chris Higgins shows a tornado, Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Carl Junction, Mo. The tornado caused some damage in the town of Carl Junction, about 4 miles (6.44 kilometers) north of the Joplin airport. (Chris Higgins via AP) AP

Your daily look at late breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. 'VIOLENT TORNADO' TOUCHES DOWN IN MISSOURI CAPITAL

The twister wreaks heavy damage in Jefferson City as severe weather sweeps across the state, causing three deaths and leaving many people trapped in the wreckage of their homes.

2. WHAT TRUMP TOLD TOP DEMOCRATS

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The president bristles over accusations of a cover-up and says he won't work with Democratic lawmakers as long as they investigate him and his administration.

3. EUROPEANS OPEN PARLIAMENTARY VOTING

Dutch and British citizens head to the polls, starting four days of voting across the 28-nation bloc that pits supporters of deeper integration against populist Euroskeptics.

4. WHO HAS DECLARED VICTORY IN INDIA

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party claims it has won re-election, which would secure another five-year term for the Hindu nationalist leader.

5. RECALLING D-DAY'S HORROR AND TRIUMPH

For the men who were among the 160,000 Allied fighters who mounted history's largest amphibious invasion on June 6, 1944, the memories are diverse.

6. PENTAGON PROPOSING TROOP BUILDUP IN MIDEAST

In light of tensions with Iran, but with no specific threat set out, the Defense Department will present plans to the White House to send up to 10,000 more troops to the Middle East.

7. WHERE RED WOLVES ARE ENDANGERED

The number of the canines roaming the forests of North Carolina plunges to fewer than three dozen in recent years — the most precarious position of any U.S. wolf species, AP reports.

8. BIG CITIES AREN'T GROWING LIKE THEY USED TO

New U.S. Census Bureau figures show most of the largest cities last year grew by a fraction of the numbers they did earlier this decade.

9. AND AMERICA'S TOP BEACH IS ...

Hawaii's Oahu's Kailua Beach Park has been selected as the best stretch of sand for an annual list of top U.S. beaches.

10. GRACELAND GETTING NEW EXHIBITS

One of three museum-style exhibits opening at Elvis Presley's Graceland in Tennessee includes one focused on the life and career of Muhammad Ali.