Nebraska police chief quits amid military service questions

A northeast Nebraska police chief has resigned after questions were raised about what he said were years of service in the U.S. Marines.

The Wisner City Council voted Monday night to accept the resignation of Jeffery Treu.

The Norfolk Daily News reports that a Howard County sheriff's deputy, a U.S. Navy veteran, had requested information about Treu from the National Personnel Records Center. A letter in response says the center is "unable to locate any information that would help us verify the veteran's military service."

Efforts by The Associated Press to reach Treu on Wednesday were unsuccessful.

A retired U.S. Army soldier, Shannon Falk, says he talked to Treu and asked him directly whether he'd ever served in the military. Falk says Treu acknowledged that he had not.