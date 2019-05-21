Ukraine: Snap elections to be formally called in coming days

Ukrainian President-elect Volodymyr Zelenskiy, center, gestures as he waits to attend his inauguration ceremony in Kiev, Ukraine, Monday, May 20, 2019. Ukrainian TV star Volodymyr Zelenskiy has sought to capitalize on his huge popularity, dissolving the country's parliament Monday minutes after he was sworn in as president. AP Photo

An adviser to the new Ukrainian president says that he will sign a decree formally dissolving the parliament and calling snap elections within days.

Andriy Bohdan, adviser to Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said in televised remarks Tuesday that the president would send the decree in the coming days. He said he hopes that parliament would vote for changes to the electoral law before it is disbanded.

Moments after he was sworn into office, Zelenskiy dropped a bombshell when he said he is dissolving the parliament, dominated by allies of the former Ukrainian president. Zelenskiy sat down with political leaders Tuesday morning to discuss the dissolution.

Bohdan said the meeting with the lawmakers showed that they would be willing to adopt the electoral changes Zelenskiy has proposed.