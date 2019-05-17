Stormy Daniels agrees to dismiss suit against ex-lawyer

Porn actress Stormy Daniels has agreed to dismiss a lawsuit that accused her former lawyer of colluding with President Donald Trump's ex-lawyer, Michael Cohen, to have her deny having an affair with Trump.

A notice of agreement with Cohen and Daniels' ex-attorney, Keith Davidson, were filed Thursday with a Los Angeles court.

Davidson says Daniels agreed to end the suit without asking for any money. He says the suit was a "sham."

Messages to attorneys for Daniels and Cohen weren't immediately returned.

The lawsuit was fallout from Daniels' suit against Trump, which sought to tear up a hush-money settlement about their alleged 2006 affair. Daniels said she signed a nondisclosure agreement about the affair in exchange for a $130,000 payment.

A judge dismissed that suit in March.