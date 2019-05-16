Officer quits after confronting black man picking up trash

A Colorado police officer who detained a black man picking up trash in his yard is resigning after being found in violation of department policies.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports John Smyly resigned ahead of Friday's determination that he violated Boulder Police Department policy.

The investigation did not support a claim of racial profiling in Smyly's March 1 interaction with Zayd Atkinson, but it found he violated two department policies: police authority and public trust and conduct

Smyly, a 14-year veteran of the department, saw Atkinson using a long metal claw to pick up trash. Atkinson provided ID that did not include his address or date of birth and then walked away. Smyly said he "failed to comply."

Smyly will use up sick, administrative and holiday time until February.