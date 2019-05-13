EU powers to discuss Iran deal as Pompeo heads to Brussels

The European Union's top diplomat says EU backers of the Iran nuclear deal will meet in Brussels to discuss ways to keep the pact afloat as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo heads to the Belgian capital.

Ahead of talks Monday with the foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said: "We continue to fully support the nuclear deal with Iran."

Mogherini says talks will focus on "how to continue to best support the full implementation of the nuclear deal."

The Europeans have struggled to keep financial supply lines open to Tehran since the United States abandoned the deal last year.

Mogherini says "we will see how and if we manage to arrange a meeting" with Pompeo.