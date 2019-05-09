Venezuela’s opposition appeals for global support

Opposition Deputy of the National Assembly Stalin Gonzalez talks to journalists at the Democratic Action political party headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 8, 2019, after National Assembly Vice President Edgar Zambrano was arrested when leaving the headquarters. Security forces arrested the No. 2 leader of Venezuela’s opposition-controlled congress Wednesday as President Nicolás Maduro’s government began going after foes tied to a failed attempt to stir up a military uprising last week. AP Photo

Members of the Venezuelan opposition overseas are calling for the international community to condemn the arrest of a top lawmaker in the crisis-wracked nation.

Antonio Ecarri is opposition leader Juan Guaidó's envoy to Spain. He said Thursday that the arrest of National Assembly Vice President Edgar Zambrano and probes against several other lawmakers are an attempt to "silence the voice of Venezuelans."

"Indifference is not an option," Ecarri said in Madrid.

He was accompanied by Eudoro González, an exiled Venezuelan lawmaker who said that the European Union-led International Contact Group "needs to take Venezuela seriously."

Although the group shares the opposition's goal for a free and fair election in Venezuela as soon as possible, it considers the government of Nicolás Maduro a necessary stakeholder to achieve a peaceful transition.