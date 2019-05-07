Man accused of starting fire near National Archives building

A Washington, D.C., man is accused of setting a gas can on fire outside of the National Archives building, which houses the Declaration of Independence and other historic treasures.

News outlets report 32-year-old Jacob Wallace has been arrested on federal charges related to the April fire.

Security video shows a person holding something walk toward the building, kneel down and then run away as an orange glow begins to grow behind them. WTOP-FM reports the building sustained about $12,000 in damage.

WRC-TV reports federal court filings say Wallace later called the FBI from a local grocery store and admitted to setting the fire. The filings say Wallace also told federal agents that he had been "hearing voices and believed someone was following him."