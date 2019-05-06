Kenyan activist arrested for allegedly plotting revolution

A Kenyan police official says activist Boniface Mwangi is a person of interest in an alleged plot to stage a revolution against President Uhuru Kenyatta's government.

George Muchiri, the officer investigating the case, said Monday that he has "reasons to believe that Boniface Mwangi has information that may assist the police with the inquiry over a revolution (plot)."

Mwangi told The Associated Press by telephone that he gave police a statement denying the accusations and was released without charge.

Mwangi said in a Facebook post after his release that Kenyans are angry, hungry and broke. "They feel like revolting against bad governance and corruption, and the government is afraid it's going to happen. Revolution is not treason."