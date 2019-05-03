Missouri officer accused in shooting of shoplifter resigns

This undated photo provided by the St. Louis County Police Department shows Ladue, Mo., Police Officer Julia Crews, 37, who was charged Wednesday, May 1, 2019, with second-degree assault. Authorities say Crews meant to use a stun gun but accidently shot her service revolver during a confrontation with a shoplifting suspect outside a grocery store. The 33-year-old woman who was shot remains hospitalized. (St. Louis County Police via AP) AP

A suburban St. Louis police officer indicted for shooting a shoplifting suspect has resigned from her department.

Ladue Police Officer Julia Crews submitted a letter of resignation on Friday, two days after St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell announced that Crews was indicted on a charge of second-degree assault.

Her attorney has said Crews meant to use her stun gun but mistakenly grabbed her service revolver.

The shooting happened April 23 outside a grocery store in Ladue, one of Missouri's wealthiest communities. The 37-year-old officer is white. The woman who was shot, identified by relatives as 33-year-old Ashley Hall, is black.

Hall remains hospitalized with serious injuries, though police have said she is expected to survive.

Defense attorney Travis Noble says Crews was "devastated" by the shooting.