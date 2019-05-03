Videos of fatal police shooting of 18-year-old are released

Connecticut prosecutors have released videos showing the fatal shooting by police of an 18-year-old man that sparked protests.

The police dashboard camera and local surveillance videos made public Friday show Wethersfield officer Layau Eulizier shooting through the front windshield of a car being driven at him by Anthony Jose Vega Cruz during an attempted traffic stop April 20.

Vega Cruz, of Wethersfield, died two days later at a hospital.

Hartford State's Attorney Gail Hardy and Wethersfield officials say they disclosed the videos in the interest of a transparent and thorough investigation.

Hardy will determine whether the shooting was justified but was not able to say how long the investigation will take.

Vega Cruz's family and activists have questioned whether the use of deadly force was necessary.