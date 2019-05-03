VP Pence visit Louisiana black church torched by arsonist

FILE - In this April 4, 2019, file photo, firefighters and fire investigators respond to a fire at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, in Opelousas, La. Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Louisiana to show his support for members of three black churches, including Mount Pleasant, burned by an arsonist. Leslie Westbrook

Speaking in front of the remains of an African American church in Louisiana torched by an arsonist, Vice President Mike Pence says attacks on communities of faith have become "all too frequent."

Pence was meeting with parishioners and pastors of the three churches that were burned in March and April. He spoke Friday at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Opelousas.

He praised the church members for their response to the blazes — particularly the forgiveness offered to the man accused of setting the blazes — and said their faith and courage has inspired the nation.

A local sheriff's deputy's 21-year-old son, Holden Matthews, has been charged with offenses including arson in burnings. He has pleaded not guilty.

A crowdfunding campaign for the churches' restoration has raised more than $2.1 million.