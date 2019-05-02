Barr to be a no-show for House hearing, stepping up tensions

Attorney General William Barr testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, on the Mueller report. AP Photo

There might well be an empty witness chair when the House Judiciary Committee meets to discuss the special counsel's report and Attorney General William Barr's handling of it.

Barr has told the Democratic-run committee that he will not appear at Thursday morning's hearing. The committee's chairman, New York Democrat Jerrold Nadler, says the panel will meet anyway.

For most of Wednesday, Barr underwent at times scathing questioning by Democratic senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee. The House panel is considering holding Barr in contempt of Congress for failing to show.

The House panel also is weighing whether to issue subpoenas after the Justice Department let pass a committee deadline to provide the panel with a full, unredacted version of Mueller's Russia report and its underlying evidence.