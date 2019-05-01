The Latest: Trump says ‘NO COLLUSION’ before Barr testimony

The Senate Judiciary Committee hearing room is prepared for Attorney General William Barr who will face lawmakers' questions Wednesday for the first time since releasing special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. AP Photo

The Latest on Attorney General William Barr's Senate Judiciary Committee testimony (all times local):

9:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump is claiming "NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION" as Attorney General William Barr prepares to appear before Congress for the first time since releasing special counsel Robert Mueller's (MUHL'-urz) Russia report.

Barr's testimony Wednesday to the Senate Judiciary Committee comes amid new revelations that Mueller expressed frustration to Barr about how the report's finding were being portrayed.

Trump tweeted: "NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION. Besides, how can you have Obstruction when not only was there No Collusion (by Trump), but the bad actions were done by the 'other' side? The greatest con-job in the history of American Politics!"

Mueller found no evidence of a conspiracy between Trump's campaign and Russia in the 2016 election. Barr says he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein (ROH'-zen-styn) cleared Trump of obstruction of justice after investigators reached no conclusion on that question.

Barr's prepared testimony shows he plans to defend his handling of Mueller's report.

___

9:25 a.m.

Attorney General William Barr is defending his handling of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation report.

Barr is to testify Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee. His appearance comes hours after it was revealed that Mueller had sent the Justice Department a letter objecting to the way his findings were portrayed.

In prepared testimony released by the Justice Department, Barr says that Mueller finished his investigation without interference and that neither he nor any other Justice Department official overruled any proposed action.

Barr also will defend his decision to release the bottom-line conclusions of Mueller's report. Barr will say he "did not believe that it was in the public interest to release additional portions of the report in piecemeal fashion."

Barr initially issued a four-page statement that summarized what he said were the main conclusions of the Mueller report. He later released a redacted version of the report.

___

1:15 a.m.

Lawmakers have a new line of inquiry to pursue when Attorney General William Barr testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Barr has been expected in Wednesday's hearing to defend his actions surrounding the release of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report.

But it emerged Tuesday night that Mueller has expressed frustration to Barr in a letter with how the conclusions of his investigation have been being portrayed.

The letter lays bare a simmering rift between the Justice Department and the special counsel about whether Barr's summary of the report adequately conveyed the gravity of Mueller's findings, particularly on the key question of obstruction.

The revelation is likely to sharpen attacks by Democrats who accuse Barr of unduly protecting the president and of spinning Mueller's conclusions in Trump's favor.