The Latest: GOP runoff in North Carolina congressional race

The Latest on the special election primaries in the race to fill the seat of the late Congressman Walter Jones Jr. of North Carolina (all times local):

10 p.m.

There's going to be a runoff in the Republican primary to succeed the late U.S. Rep. Walter Jones Jr.

State Rep. Greg Murphy of Greenville and Kinston pediatrician Joan Perry were the top two vote-getters among 17 Republicans in Tuesday's primary in the special election in the 3rd Congressional District.

Murphy was the leader but failed to get more than 30% of the vote required to avoid a July runoff. Perry campaign manager Blake Belch said Tuesday night that Perry would formally request a runoff, as is required.

The eventual GOP nominee would take on Democratic nominee Allen Thomas, who won his primary Tuesday. The general election is planned in September.

Jones died in February after 24 years in the House as a Republican serving in the eastern North Carolina district.

9:40 p.m.

A North Carolina state legislator appears headed to a runoff in the Republican primary to succeed the late U.S. Rep. Walter Jones Jr.

State Rep. Greg Murphy of Greenville was the leading vote-getter among 17 Republicans in Tuesday's primary in the special election in the 3rd Congressional District. But Murphy didn't get the more than 30% of the vote required to avoid a July runoff. The second-place candidate still would have to formally request one.

Whoever ultimately clinches the GOP nomination would take on Democratic nominee Allen Thomas, who won his primary Tuesday.

There was also a Libertarian Party primary. A Constitution Party candidate faced no opposition and already advanced to the general election.

There was also a Libertarian Party primary. A Constitution Party candidate faced no opposition and already advanced to the general election.

9:15 p.m.

A former North Carolina mayor, Allen Thomas, has won the Democratic primary in the race to fill the seat of the late North Carolina Rep. Walter Jones Jr.

Thomas, the former mayor of Greenville, won the special election primary Tuesday in the 3rd Congressional District, avoiding a runoff by capturing well over 30% of the vote. Retired Marine Corps colonel Richard Bew placed second in the six-candidate race.

Thomas will take on candidates from the Republican, Libertarian and Constitution parties in the general election. Seventeen Republicans were on Tuesday's GOP ballot.

Jones died in February after serving 24 years in the House as a Republican in the eastern North Carolina district.