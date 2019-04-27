Messi helps Barcelona clinch Spanish league title

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Levante at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, April 27, 2019. AP Photo

Lionel Messi scored to help Barcelona clinch the Liga title by beating Levante 1-0 at Camp Nou on Saturday, cementing its status as Spain's dominant club for more than a decade.

After resting until halftime, Messi went on and finally put a shot past Levante goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez in the 62nd minute to start the celebrations at the Camp Nou. Messi's league-leading 34th goal was his 46th in all competitions this season.

After hugging and kissing his children who came on the pitch with the other players' families, Messi received the league trophy from Spanish federation president Luis Rubiales and pumped it in the air.

Barcelona's win put it nine points ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid with three rounds to play. Barcelona holds the tiebreaker with Atletico on head-to-head goals.

Atletico beat Valladolid 1-0 earlier, forcing Barcelona to need a victory to wrap up the title this weekend before it turns its attention to its upcoming European clash with Liverpool.

Barcelona won its second straight league title since Ernesto Valverde took over at the start of last season. It was also its eighth Liga crown in 11 years, a period during which Real Madrid has won two and Atletico one. Barcelona has 26 league titles, second only to Madrid's 33.

Barcelona is trying to complete a rare sweep of all three major titles this season. It will host Liverpool on Wednesday in the opening match of their Champions League semifinal, and it can win a fifth consecutive Copa del Rey if it beats Valencia in the final on May 25.

"To win the title by a good margin, given how difficult it is, and to have done it back-to-back, we are just happy to give our fans something to be happy about," Valverde said. "It is a source of pride for us."

Messi started his second match in a row on Barcelona's bench, sitting for the first 45 minutes to get some extra rest for Liverpool.

Barcelona dominated the relegation-threatened Levante even without its star, but despite creating chances the hosts couldn't beat goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez.

Philippe Coutinho was Barcelona's most dangerous player. The Brazilian showed verve with his dribbles past defenders from his spot on the left side of the attack. He had several shots saved by Fernandez, and the closest he came to scoring was a free kick that hit the crossbar near halftime.

Messi replaced Coutinho at halftime and was there to finish off a long team buildup that culminated when Arturo Vidal knocked a ball to Messi, who shifted the ball to his left foot to open an angle around a defender and poke a shot past Fernandez.

Jose Morales had a chance to level for Levante in the 67th after Ivan Rakitic failed to control a high ball, only to fire high. Enis Bardhi also hit the upright late as Levante pushed for an equalizer to keep the result in suspense until the final whistle.

But the night ended with Messi and his teammates locking arms and bouncing in a circle at midfield while more than 90,000 fans cheered around them.