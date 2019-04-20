Ronaldo plays key role as Juventus wins 8th straight title

AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma, left, makes a save during a Serie A soccer match between Parma and AC Milan at the Ennio Tardini Stadium in Parma, Italy, Saturday, April 20, 2019. Elisabetta Baracchi

Cristiano Ronaldo played a key role in the winning goal and Juventus beat Fiorentina 2-1 Saturday to clinch a record-extending eighth straight Serie A title.

It's the first time in Europe's five major leagues — Italy, England, Spain, Germany and France — that a club has won eight straight titles.

Juventus moved 20 points ahead of second-place Napoli, which has six games left.

Napoli hosts Atalanta on Monday but can't catch Juventus, which also holds the tiebreaker courtesy of a better head-to-head record.