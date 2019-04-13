Nation & World

Brazilian president faces opposition in New York

The Associated Press

FILE- In this April 5, 2019 file photo, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro smiles during a military promotion ceremony at the Planate Presidential Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil. New York mayor Bill de Blasio and some staff members of the American Museum of Natural History don't want Bolsonaro to be honored by the Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce that rented space there in May 2019 for its annual gala because Bolsonaro favors mining in Brazil's Amazon rain forest, as well as logging and fossil fuel exploration.
FILE- In this April 5, 2019 file photo, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro smiles during a military promotion ceremony at the Planate Presidential Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil. New York mayor Bill de Blasio and some staff members of the American Museum of Natural History don't want Bolsonaro to be honored by the Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce that rented space there in May 2019 for its annual gala because Bolsonaro favors mining in Brazil's Amazon rain forest, as well as logging and fossil fuel exploration. Eraldo Peres, File AP Photo
NEW YORK

The president of Brazil may not be a welcome guest in New York — at least, not at one event.

President Jair Bolsonaro (zhah-EER!-bohl-soh-NAH'-roh) is to be honored at the American Museum of Natural History in May, invited by the Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce that rented space there for its annual gala.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and some museum staff members are demanding he stay away because Bolsonaro favors mining in Brazil's Amazon rain forest, as well as logging and fossil fuel exploration. Opponents say the New York scientific institution dedicated to preserving nature should not allow such a politician to appear there.

In a radio interview Friday, the New York mayor said Bolsonaro is "the person with the most ability to impact what happens to the Amazon."

