Nation & World

UK police arrest 4 Sri Lankans for suspected extremist links

The Associated Press

LONDON

British police say four men from Sri Lanka have been arrested on suspicion of belonging to a banned extremist organization.

Police said Friday night they are suspected of violating the Terrorism Act.

The four men are being questioned at a police station in Bedfordshire northeast of London.

Police say the men arrived on an international flight at Luton Airport Wednesday night.

The men have not been identified and have not been charged. Police say the investigation is continuing.

  Comments  

Read Next

The Latest: DHs denies Trump urged ‘anything illegal’

Nation & World

The Latest: DHs denies Trump urged ‘anything illegal’

The Associated Press

The Department of Homeland Security denies that President Donald Trump "indicated, asked, directed or pressured" Kevin McAleenan to do anything illegal.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE NATION & WORLD

Nation & World

Taliban ambush Afghan police convoy, killing 7

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service