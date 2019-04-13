Nation & World

Taliban ambush Afghan police convoy, killing 7

The Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan

The Taliban ambushed a police convoy in western Afghanistan, killing seven security forces, an official said Saturday.

Abdul Hai Khateby, the spokesman for the governor of the western Ghor province, said the attack Friday afternoon set off an hours-long gunbattle. Faqir Ahmad Noori, the head of operations for the provincial police, was among those killed. Another two police and a civilian were wounded, and at least four insurgents were killed, Khateby said.

The Taliban, who effectively control nearly half the country, have continued to carry out daily attacks on Afghan security forces despite holding several rounds of talks with the United States aimed at ending the 17-year war.

The insurgents attacked a district headquarters in the eastern Nangarhar province late Friday, killing two police, said Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor. The attack began with two suicide car bombs targeting checkpoints. Khogyani said eight police were wounded and several Taliban fighters were killed in hours of fighting.

Nangarhar Gov. Shahmahmood Miakhel said Afghan forces repelled the attack after reinforcements arrived.

  Comments  

Read Next

Malta announces deal to distribute 64 migrants from NGO ship

Nation & World

Malta announces deal to distribute 64 migrants from NGO ship

The Associated Press

Malta has announced a deal to distribute among four EU nations the 64 migrants rescued at sea off Libya 10 days ago, but without allowing the German-flagged ship to make port in the southern Mediterranean nation.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE NATION & WORLD

Nation & World

UK police arrest 4 Sri Lankans for suspected extremist links

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service