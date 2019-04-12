Nation & World

Ace Swedish coder held by Ecuador was defender of Assange

By JOSHUA GOODMAN and FRANK BAJAK Associated Press

CARACAS, Venezuela

An ace Swedish programmer has been arrested in Ecuador in an alleged plot to blackmail the country's president over his abandonment of Julian Assange.

Ola Bini was an early, ardent supporter of Wikileaks. Friends say the 36-year-old encryption expert is being unfairly targeted for his activism on behalf of digital privacy.

Bini was arrested Thursday at the airport in the Ecuadorian capital of Quito as he was preparing to board a flight to Japan. The arrest came just hours after Assange was evicted from the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

Bini's lawyers say they have not been notified whether he's been charged. Authorities say the plot hatched with two unidentified Russian hackers involved threatening to release compromising documents about President Lenin Moreno as he toughened his stance against the Wikileaks founder.

  Comments  

Read Next

Venezuelan ex-spy chief turned defector arrested in Spain

Venezuela

Venezuelan ex-spy chief turned defector arrested in Spain

Hugo Carvajal, the former director of Venezuela’s military intelligence and a high-profile critic of the Nicolás Maduro regime, has been arrested in Spain and is awaiting extradition to the United States.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE NATION & WORLD
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service