Nation & World

7-term Iowa Democrat Rep. Loebsack won’t seek re-election

The Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa

Iowa Congressman Dave Loebsack says he won't seek re-election when his current term ends.

The seven-term Democrat announced Friday he would retire at the end of his term after being elected seven times to represent southeast Iowa's 2nd Congressional District.

Loebsack was first elected in 2006, when he beat 15-term Republican Jim Leach in a race still recalled for its civility.

Before being elected to Congress, he was a political science professor at Cornell College in Mount Vernon.

Loebsack says he intended to serve no more than 12 years but decided to see re-election after Donald Trump was elected president.

