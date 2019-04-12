Nation & World

Venezuela’s ex-spy chief arrested in Madrid on US warrant

ARITZ PARRA Associated Press

MADRID

A Spanish National Police spokeswoman says that Hugo Chavez's longtime spy chief has been arrested in Madrid on a United States warrant for drug-trafficking offenses.

Maj. Gen. Hugo Carvajal, also known as "El Pollo" Carvajal, is the most influential figure from Venezuela's military to have declared his loyalty to opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

He has in the past been indicted on drug-trafficking related charges in the states of Florida and New York. He escaped extradition to the U.S. in 2014 after he was arrested briefly in Aruba, where he was Venezuela's consul.

The police spokeswoman, who wasn't authorized to be identified by name in media reports, said he was arrested Friday.

The U.S. embassy in Madrid didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

