Iranians rally against US move against paramilitary force

The Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran

Iranians have rallied against the U.S.'s decision to designate the country's powerful Revolutionary Guards as a foreign terrorist organization.

Thousands of worshippers came out of mosques after Friday prayers and burned flags of both the U.S. and Israel while also chanting traditional anti-U.S. slogans at such rallies of "Death to America" and "Death to Israel."

State media said similar demonstrations took place in other Iranian cities and towns on Friday.

The U.S. government this week designated the Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist group to increase pressure on Iran, isolate it further and prompt authorities to divert some of the financial resources Tehran uses to fund militant activity in the Middle East and beyond.

Iran responded by designating all U.S. forces as terrorist and labeling the U.S. a "supporter of terrorism."

