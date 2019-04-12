Nation & World

Taliban announce launch of spring offensive amid peace talks

The Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan

The Taliban have announced the start of their spring offensive even as they talk peace with the United States and prepare for a significant gathering to find an end to the protracted war and an eventual withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

In a lengthy missive distributed in five languages, including English, the Taliban say the fighting would continue while foreign fighters are in Afghanistan and supported by Afghan security forces.

The announcement says, "mujahedeen brothers are requested to launch the jihadi operation with complete sincerity and pure intentions."

It was written to Taliban fighters on the ground. It calls for coordination, strict adherence to the Taliban's military command structure and exhorts fighters to avoid civilian casualties.

Still preparations are underway for Afghan-to-Afghan talks to begin April 19.

